Fire continues on Mexican side near El Cenizo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire continues to rage on the south side of the Rio Grande. It’s been active for more than 24 hours. On Tuesday, March 15, around 2 p.m., the fire reportedly started on the Mexican side. Eventually, it spread close the U.S. border near the town of El Cenizo.

Fire in Mexico near El Cenizo (Jerry Mata)

On Wednesday, March 16, around 4 p.m., authorities said the fire was still going on in Mexico. According to the Rio Bravo Fire Chief, Juan C. Gonzalez, the fire seems to be spreading more into Mexico. He says the risk of it crossing over to the United States is minimal.

The last time a major fire was reported in the area was back in 2011. He says this new fire shares some similarities to the one they faced back then. He recalls the 2011 experience: “All of a sudden, here comes a gust of wind. I think we had it 30 to 40 mph that day [2011]. There was a funnel of fire on the Mexican side and then the fire started. Nine houses were damaged, four vehicles and 67 acres burned that day. It continued for a week. Hotspots were popping out everywhere. We had to be on standby and ready for the whole week.”

No structural issues have been reported at this time. So far, 16 volunteers have signed up to help control the fire. The Rio Bravo Fire Department is keeping eye on it, since El Cenizo does not have a fire department.

