Fire on private property off Highway 359

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire is reported on private property off Highway 359 around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.

A video given to KGNS shows firefighters and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office outside a towing business. The smoke can be seen coming from the back of the property.

according to the Laredo Fire Department crews responded to a reported vehicle on fire on o Highway 359 and Serrano.

firefighters found a semi-truck on fire and were able to extinguish the flames without injuries.

This is the second fire reported off Highway 359 this week.

We’ll have more details once they become available.

