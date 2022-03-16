Fire on private property off Highway 359

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire is reported on private property off Highway 359 around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.

A video given to KGNS shows firefighters and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office outside a towing business. The smoke can be seen coming from the back of the property.

according to the Laredo Fire Department crews responded to a reported vehicle on fire on o Highway 359 and Serrano.

firefighters found a semi-truck on fire and were able to extinguish the flames without injuries.

This is the second fire reported off Highway 359 this week.

