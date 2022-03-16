Hot Air From Mexico Thursday Afternoon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Southeast winds will bring somewhat more humid air late tonight. Hotter air from the Mexican Plateau will arrive aloft Thursday, and will mix in close enough to the surface to lower afternoon humidity, and raise temperatures above 90F. A mild dry airmass from the Rockies will breeze in before dawn Friday, leading to sunshine, and seasonably warm afternoons Friday and Saturday. Mexican Plateau air will make another appearance on Monday, to be followed by air from the Rockies. Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.