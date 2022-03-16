Advertisement

Hot Air From Mexico Thursday Afternoon

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Southeast winds will bring somewhat more humid air late tonight. Hotter air from the Mexican Plateau will arrive aloft Thursday, and will mix in close enough to the surface to lower afternoon humidity, and raise temperatures above 90F. A mild dry airmass from the Rockies will breeze in before dawn Friday, leading to sunshine, and seasonably warm afternoons Friday and Saturday. Mexican Plateau air will make another appearance on Monday, to be followed by air from the Rockies. Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

us ambassador on nl
Mexico deports border gang leader after shooting
Gunfire was reported on Monday, March 14th along Laredo
Gunfire, road blockades reported in Nuevo Laredo
Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigns
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigns
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Zapata highway accident
Two-car accident in south Laredo

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Warm Wednesday, Hot Thursday
Monday 7 Day Forecast
A Dry Warm Week
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
A Warmer Week
Yolanda Villarreal
Cold start to spring break