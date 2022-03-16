Advertisement

Laredo International Airport hosts noise exposure maps meeting

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo International Airport officials will discuss revisions to the noise exposure maps in a meeting on Wednesday, March 16. They say these maps is updated every other couple of years.

For those who live around the airport, you can apply to the Noise Abatement Program. That program consists of either soundproofing your home or buying the air space where you live.

If you’re interested in learning more about the program, you can sign up for the meeting. Gilbert Sanchez, the airport’s interim director says, “every five years, we have this meeting to update the noise maps. This is the time for you to express all of your concerns if you live in the affected area. So this might be a good time for you to know about the program.”

The meeting is scheduled for March 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laredo Public Library located at 1120 Calton Road. If you can’t make it out, you can reach the Laredo Municipal Housing Department who manages the program at their number, 956-795-2320.

