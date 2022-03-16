Laredo’s kite festival makes a comeback

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a two-year hiatus, Laredo’s annual kite festival made a comeback on Wednesday, March 16, with dozens of kites flying above North Central Park.

Vendors and organizations lined up their booths at the park. The event started at 12 p.m. and lasted until 7 p.m. There were several activities available including a kite contest, petting zoo, and more.

A bus shuttle was available to take families to the location.

