Advertisement

Laredo’s kite festival makes a comeback

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a two-year hiatus, Laredo’s annual kite festival made a comeback on Wednesday, March 16, with dozens of kites flying above North Central Park.

Vendors and organizations lined up their booths at the park. The event started at 12 p.m. and lasted until 7 p.m. There were several activities available including a kite contest, petting zoo, and more.

A bus shuttle was available to take families to the location.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

us ambassador on nl
Mexico deports border gang leader after shooting
Gunfire was reported on Monday, March 14th along Laredo
Gunfire, road blockades reported in Nuevo Laredo
Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigns
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez resigns
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
Zapata highway accident
Two-car accident in south Laredo

Latest News

A Laredo organization is collecting denim jeans to be used for a project spotlighting sexual...
SCAN hosts jean donation drive
Water service to be interrupted in the Green Ranch Subdivision and Millennium Industrial Park...
Water service to be interrupted in the Green Ranch Subdivision and Millennium Industrial Park area
Fire on 359
Fire on private property off Highway 359
Fire on 359
359 fire
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Air From Mexico Thursday Afternoon