Two years since first local COVID-19 case

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - March 16 marks a grim anniversary for Laredo and Webb County: the first COVID case was reported back in 2020.

On that day, United Independent School District confirmed that the first COVID patient was an employee at one of their schools. Since then, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Doctor Victor Trevino was in forefront, not only as the health authority, but as a physician who saw the virus first hand. “We were the first city to promote the use of face masks and a mandate on the masks. This is the only thing we had at that time and no vaccines. We knew very little about this virus. We knew it was very contagious and it was rapidly progressing through the country. We took proactive measures based on medicine and science. We didn’t even have CDC guidelines at that time. It’s something we initiated at that time and I think it was a really good thing for Laredo.”

Back in 2020, Laredo had reported hundreds of people hospitalized, many sent out to other hospitals outside of Webb County. Two years after the first case, only 16 people are currently hospitalized here at home by the virus.

