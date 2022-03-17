40+ undocumented people arrested during two stash house busts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than 40 undocumented people were arrested by Border Patrol during two stash house busts.

According to the agency, the first incident happened on Friday, March 11. when the Webb County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at a home in El Cenizo. When agents arrived, they found 39 people inside an abandoned house. They were all arrested and taken in for processing.

The following evening, on March 12, the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office contacted Border Patrol agents at the Zapata station for help with a stash house discovery. Seven people were found, arrested, and taken in for processing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.