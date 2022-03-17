Border Patrol agents help extinguish grass fire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grass fire threatening Laredo homes was extinguished by Border Patrol agents.

On Sunday, March 13, agents working downriver from the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, or Bridge #2, noticed heavy smoke coming from a home in the surrounding neighborhood. After checking the location, agents reported a grass fire that was threatening nearby homes. Residents in the area were notified and evacuated safely.

Agents used residential water hoses to extinguish the fire. Laredo Fire Department crews were able to respond and take control of the scene.

