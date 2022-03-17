Advertisement

Border Patrol agents help extinguish grass fire

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grass fire threatening Laredo homes was extinguished by Border Patrol agents.

On Sunday, March 13, agents working downriver from the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, or Bridge #2, noticed heavy smoke coming from a home in the surrounding neighborhood. After checking the location, agents reported a grass fire that was threatening nearby homes. Residents in the area were notified and evacuated safely.

Agents used residential water hoses to extinguish the fire. Laredo Fire Department crews were able to respond and take control of the scene.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

House fire on Agave Street
Home destroyed in fire, truck possibly the cause
Constable Rudy Rodriguez prepares to retire
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez prepares for retirement
Vehicle flipped on its side on McPherson
Vehicle flipped on its side on McPherson, near Shiloh
Cartel leader indictment
Accused gang leader taken to San Diego, indictment unsealed
Fire at Casa Verde Apartments
Brush fire reported near apartment complex

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Sunny, Not as Hot Friday and Saturday
House fire on Agave Street
Home destroyed in fire, truck possibly the cause
House fire on Agave Street
House fire on Agave Street
Border Patrol helps with fire
Border Patrol helps with fire