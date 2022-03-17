Brush fire reported near apartment complex

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a close call for several residents of a Laredo apartment complex.

Laredo Fire says crews were sent out Wednesday, March 16 to a fire on the 8500 block of Casa Verde Road. At the scene, firefighters found a grass fire involving a fence near the Casa Verde Apartments. A witness took photos as the first responders battled the flames along the fence.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.