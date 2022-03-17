Advertisement

Brush fire reported near apartment complex

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a close call for several residents of a Laredo apartment complex.

Laredo Fire says crews were sent out Wednesday, March 16 to a fire on the 8500 block of Casa Verde Road. At the scene, firefighters found a grass fire involving a fence near the Casa Verde Apartments. A witness took photos as the first responders battled the flames along the fence.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

