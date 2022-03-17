Advertisement

Farmer’s Market taking place on March 19 at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Saturday, March 19, you’ll be able to take the kiddos to shop for fresh local goodies.

Nydia Robles with Laredo Farmer’s Market and Belinda Flores from Bella Gourmet joined Ruben Villarreal on KGNS News at Noon to talk about the upcoming family-friendly event.

It’s taking place on Saturday, March 19 at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have free parking.

Farmer's Market flyer
