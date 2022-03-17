Home destroyed in fire, truck possibly the cause

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A family considers their house a total loss after a massive fire this Thursday morning, March 17. It happened in the 1400 block of Agave Street.

The people inside said they heard a loud noise, like an explosion, coming from the garage. The homeowner, Vidal Palacios, Jr., believes their pick-up truck may have had a recall notice and that might have been the cause of the fire. ”The inspector that came from the firefighters said that it was probably my truck, it’s a 2002 F-150 Ford. The inspector said that trucks from 1999 to 2006 have a recall on the cruise control. So, more probably, more likely, that was what caused the fire because, like I said, it was like a bomb, like an explosion. The inspector told us that was probably what caught on fire.”

The family wishes to thank the community for their support. If you’d like to help the family out, you can contact them at 956-415-1207.

