Laredo police: serial armed robber arrested

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man accused of robbing several people at gunpoint is now under arrest.

Laredo police say they had gotten several calls at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 about armed robberies in the south Laredo area. Four had been reported: one on South Texas Avenue, one on South New York Avenue, another at Barrios Avenue, and the fourth on Totem Pole Lane.

Serial armed robbery Andres Gonzalez Arce
All the victims claimed a man approached them with a handgun and robbed them of their valuables within a short span of time.

The investigation led to Andres Gonzalo Arce at a home in the 2700 block of Cleveland Street. It was there that police found some of the alleged items stolen, a set of clothes that matched the victims’ descriptions, and a vehicle that matched the one the suspect allegedly used in the robberies.

Arce was arrested and faces six counts of aggravated robbery.

Andres Gonzalo Arce mugshot
