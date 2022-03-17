Laredo’s St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Bar Crawl happens on Saturday
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Main Street is gearing up to paint downtown green as they celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 19, with the help of some bars.
During KGNS News at Noon on Thursday, March 17, bartenders from Luna Discotek and House of Whiskey shared some green creations with Ruben Villarreal.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.