SCAN hosts jean donation drive

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization is collecting denim jeans to be used for a project spotlighting sexual assault prevention.

SCAN is hosting a jeans donation drive from March 16th to 18th, 2022.

People are asked to donate clean and gently worn jeans to raise awareness during April’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The jeans will be used by community high school youth to create mixed media designs portraying what sexual assault prevention means to them.

Selected artworks will be displayed at various local businesses.

Jeans can be dropped off at SCAN facilities located at 1605 Saldana Ave., and 1700 Hendricks Ave.

For more information contact organizers at 956-568-7105 (ext. 222 or 215)

