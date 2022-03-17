Advertisement

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center hosts blood drive

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This morning many people rolled up their sleeves and made a potentially life-saving donation.

The country is currently facing a blood donation shortage. To help patients in the Webb County/Laredo area the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center hosted a blood drive on Wednesday, March 17.

It was hosted at Medline Industries and about 40 people made an appointment to participate. Kavita Idnani-Ramos, the H.R. manager of the Medline Laredo plant says, ”I’m very heartened that our employees have opened up their doors to wanting to donate and to help save lives here in our Laredo community.”

There will be another drive at Doctor’s Hospital from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m on Thursday, March 17.

On Friday, March 18, a mobile blood drive will be held at the Laredo Police Department from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

