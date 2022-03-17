Advertisement

Vehicle flipped on its side on McPherson, near Shiloh

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident that left a vehicle flipped over onto its side brought traffic to a stand-still on Wednesday night on March 16.

It happened on McPherson Road, close to Shiloh Drive, shortly after 7 p.m. One eyewitness says a person was taken from the scene by ambulance. No word on any other injuries or cause of the accident.

We’ll keep you posted on any further details.

