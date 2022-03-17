Water service to be interrupted in the Green Ranch Subdivision and Millennium Industrial Park area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Water services are set to be temporarily interrupted in some neighborhoods in Mines Rd. area.

The City of Laredo announced all water services in the Green Ranch Subdivision and Millennium Industrial Park will be interrupted temporarily Thursday at midnight until 5 a.m.

City officials said it is due to a private contractor waterline connection.

For additional information, the public can contact the City of Laredo Utilities Emergency Call Center at 956-721-2010 or call 311.

