Advertisement

‘Something went wrong’: Rare snake killed while eating centipede

Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are...
Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are painful to humans – but “something went wrong during this encounter.”(Drew Martin/Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) - A rare snake in Florida was killed while eating a centipede, which officials say is uncommon.

The animals were found dead at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo earlier this week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) said the state-threatened rim rock crowned snake is seldom ever seen because it lives under debris, rocks and cavities in limestone. It only grows 7-9 inches long.

A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede protruding from its mouth.

A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede...
A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede protruding from its mouth.(Drew Martin/Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

FWRI says other species of crowned snake often eat centipedes, but this is the first known record of a rim rock crowned snake eating a centipede.

Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are painful to humans – but “something went wrong during this encounter.”

The dead snake and dead centipede will be given to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

FWRI says the last rim rock crowned snake to even be seen in the Key Largo area was reported in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire on Agave Street
Home destroyed in fire, truck possibly the cause
Vehicle flipped on its side on McPherson
Vehicle flipped on its side on McPherson, near Shiloh
Constable Rudy Rodriguez prepares to retire
Webb County Constable Rudy Rodriguez prepares for retirement
Cartel leader indictment
Accused gang leader taken to San Diego, indictment unsealed
Fire at Casa Verde Apartments
Brush fire reported near apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Barry Goldwaterm, R-Ariz., and Supreme Court nominee Judge Sandra Day O'Connor chat...
First woman on high court, O’Connor faced little opposition
Don Young, a blunt-speaking Republican and longest-serving member of Alaska’s congressional...
Rep. Don Young, longest-serving congressmember, dies at 88
Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Putin appears at big rally as Russian troops press attack in Ukraine
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise
A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the...
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations