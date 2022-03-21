Advertisement

Border Patrol tent facility catches fire

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire breaks out at a Border Patrol tent facility in south Laredo.

It happened on Saturday at around 7 p.m. when fire crews were called out to the 6500 block of South Zapata Highway.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a two-megawatt generator on fire.

Fortunately, they managed to extinguish the flames without injury.

