Border Patrol tent facility catches fire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire breaks out at a Border Patrol tent facility in south Laredo.

It happened on Saturday at around 7 p.m. when fire crews were called out to the 6500 block of South Zapata Highway.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a two-megawatt generator on fire.

Fortunately, they managed to extinguish the flames without injury.

