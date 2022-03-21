Congressman Cuellar to announce Laredo’s third major interstate highway

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Gateway City will be expanding even more with a brand-new highway designation.

The new highway, I-27 will run from Laredo and go west through New Mexico and onto Colorado.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says that with this new designation, Laredo will be one of the only cities in the country with three major interstate highways.

Cuellar says this is very important because no other city has three major highway designations, I-27 is the first highway designation in years, and they were able to add that in appropriation.”

President Joe Biden recently signed the legislation into law designating the Texas and New Mexico roads as part of the ports-to-plains corridor.

