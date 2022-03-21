Advertisement

Cooler Rocky Mountain Air Arrives Tuesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our desert airmass will be replaced by dry, cooler air from the Rockies by dawn Tuesday. This will be our main weather control through Wednesday. Although a shallow layer of humid air from the gulf may edge west into Zapata and eastern Webb County Monday evening, the deeper layer of moist air fueling severe weather is occurring further east and north in the state. 90F warmth will return beginning Friday.

