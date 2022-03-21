Dairy Queen celebrating the start of spring with free cone!
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the spring season officially underway, a popular ice cream shop is offering a sweet treat to cool off!
After two years of cancelations, Dairy Queen is bringing back its free ice cream cone day!
All day you can get a small vanilla ice cream cone at any Laredo location, no purchase necessary.
The annual Free Cone Day has been a start of spring tradition for about 15 years.
It’s a great way to prepare for those warmer temperatures that are officially here to stay.
