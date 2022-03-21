Dairy Queen celebrating the start of spring with free cone!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the spring season officially underway, a popular ice cream shop is offering a sweet treat to cool off!

After two years of cancelations, Dairy Queen is bringing back its free ice cream cone day!

All day you can get a small vanilla ice cream cone at any Laredo location, no purchase necessary.

The annual Free Cone Day has been a start of spring tradition for about 15 years.

It’s a great way to prepare for those warmer temperatures that are officially here to stay.

