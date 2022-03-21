Advertisement

Dairy Queen celebrating the start of spring with free cone!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the spring season officially underway, a popular ice cream shop is offering a sweet treat to cool off!

After two years of cancelations, Dairy Queen is bringing back its free ice cream cone day!

All day you can get a small vanilla ice cream cone at any Laredo location, no purchase necessary.

The annual Free Cone Day has been a start of spring tradition for about 15 years.

It’s a great way to prepare for those warmer temperatures that are officially here to stay.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police investigating Sunday stabbing
Laredo Police investigating Sunday night stabbing
Jaime Gerardo Salazar, Sr.
Laredo father arrested for allegedly injuring his infant child
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
House fire on Agave Street
Home destroyed in fire, truck possibly the cause
A North Dakota woman said she was the target of a scam where she lost $900 to a man claiming he...
Woman scammed by George Strait impersonator shares story

Latest News

Austin Police investigating shooting outside bar
Four people shot at Austin entertainment district
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar to announce Laredo’s third major interstate highway
Congressman Cuellar to announce Laredo’s third major interstate highway
Congressman Cuellar to announce Laredo’s third major interstate highway
File photo: Water boil alert
Laredo City Council to discuss water issues
Dairy Queen celebrating the start of spring with free cone!
Dairy Queen celebrating the start of spring with free cone!