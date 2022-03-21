Desert Heat Late Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will return tonight through Monday morning. Low cloud may briefly appear with the humid gulf air late tonight into mid Monday morning. Desert air will have already arrived aloft by sunrise, and will stir in with daytime heating, and mix away any low cloud by mid morning. The desert air will reach the surface late in the day with low humidity and temperatures above 90F. A cold front will arrive from the Rockies with dry air and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

