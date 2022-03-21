Advertisement

Desert Heat Late Monday

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will return tonight through Monday morning. Low cloud may briefly appear with the humid gulf air late tonight into mid Monday morning. Desert air will have already arrived aloft by sunrise, and will stir in with daytime heating, and mix away any low cloud by mid morning. The desert air will reach the surface late in the day with low humidity and temperatures above 90F. A cold front will arrive from the Rockies with dry air and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

