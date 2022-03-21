Former Justice of the Peace passes away

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The family of former Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Place One Judge Ramiro Veliz Jr. announced his passing on social media over the weekend.

According to Veliz’s obituary, he passed away on Friday, March 18 at the age of 61.

Veliz took on the role of JP in 2015 and left office in 2018.

His family will be receiving condolences, Tuesday evening at the Joe Jackson Heights Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will take place the following morning.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.