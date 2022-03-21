Advertisement

Former Justice of the Peace passes away

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The family of former Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Place One Judge Ramiro Veliz Jr. announced his passing on social media over the weekend.

According to Veliz’s obituary, he passed away on Friday, March 18 at the age of 61.

Veliz took on the role of JP in 2015 and left office in 2018.

His family will be receiving condolences, Tuesday evening at the Joe Jackson Heights Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will take place the following morning.

