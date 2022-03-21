Advertisement

Four people shot at Austin entertainment district

By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Austin say they have a suspect in custody after four people were shot in the entertainment district early Sunday.

Austin Police investigators believe the shooting resulted from a disturbance between two groups of people around two a.m.

All four gunshot victims were found outside the Toulouse Bar.

First responders say they were taken by ambulance to a local trauma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

