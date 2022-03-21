Advertisement

Goodbye winter; hello spring

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a mild winter, it looks like we are springing forward to the next season!

On Monday we’ll start out nice and breezy in the 70s and see a high of about 96 degrees.

Throughout the day we will be experiencing high winds and a 20 percent chance of rain that could hit us during the evening.

These high winds will continue on Tuesday but we’ll drop in the 80s.

Another tiny cold front will hit us on Tuesday night and bring us down to the 50s.

This will keep us below the 90s for the next few days. On Wednesday we’ll see a high of 76 degrees and then it’s back to the 80s on Thursday.

These cooler conditions won’t last long, we’ll spring up to the 90s for the first weekend of spring.

