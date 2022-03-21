Advertisement

Laredo City Council to discuss water issues

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A City of Laredo official is asking for an investigation into the water system.

During the next City Council meeting, District Six Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez is asking for an investigation to be done on the recent water boil notice, water shortages, low pressure and other waterworks.

He also asks that facts be gathered on whether the city was prepared for this situation if there were sufficient controls in place to avoid this and how the Laredo Utilities Department compares to others across the state.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says, “The sooner we get to answers and better yet we need to start fixing and by fixing it’s not only replacing the infrastructure, but also management, the operatorship, who is operating and are we doing it efficiently. The qualified people, that issue came up several times.”

Saenz goes on to say that they are investing millions of dollars but if they do not have capable and qualified people running it, it’s counterproductive in a way.

He’s asking that council discuss the city-wide 36-inch water distribution lines, their installation dates, and their life span.

