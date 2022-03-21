Laredo residents affected by airplane noise could qualify for assistance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Last week, Laredoans were invited to take part in a public meeting to discuss help for those affected by noise caused by aircrafts.

Airplanes are a helpful source to get us across cities, states and the country.

Even though they spend most of their time in the sky, when they are close to land, they can be very noisy.

For Teresa Tienda, it’s a daily struggle to hear planes ascending or descending because they fly over her house.

At times the noise is so loud, Tienda feels like the plane is close to touching her roof.

She says she feels like having a neighborhood close to an airport is dangerous, and even claims that the planes flying overhead have caused property damage such as cracks in the floors and walls.

Now, Tienda is not the only one who is impacted by the planes.

Three blocks from her house lives Xotchitl Najera who says every time a plane flies above her house she has to raise her TV volume to the highest level.

Najera says the ambiance of planes doesn’t allow her to have a conversation on the phone.

Both Tienda and Najera have been dealing with this for over five years and they are hoping the city or airport will fix the problem.

On Wednesday, the Laredo International Airport held a meeting at the public library where they discussed aircraft noise issues.

Gilberto Sanchez, the interim airport director says this program will help families living around the areas of the airbase boardwalk and part of Winfield.

To qualify for assistance, the aircraft noise above your home must reach an average of 65 decibels in any of the mentioned areas throughout the year.

Sanchez says, “You qualify for three things that we can do: We can buy your navigation easement, we can go in and do soundproof your house or we can buy your property at a fair market value.”

For those who are living in apartment complexes, airport officials must get with apartment developers for a proper solution.

The director is currently waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration or the FAA to approve the new area map of those who are living with the aircraft noise.

For more information you can call the airport office at 956-795-2000.

However, if your house is already registered for assistance, you will not qualify to receive the aid.

