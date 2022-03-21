Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Laredo’s fifth homicide

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a stabbing that is being called the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Leiver Otoniel De Leon-Perez in the case.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 8:40 p.m. when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 3700 block of Laredo Street.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Rodolfo Garcia Martinez at the scene with stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to witnesses at the scene, an argument led to a physical fight between the two when Leon-Perez stabbed Martinez in the upper torso.

The suspect fled on foot but was later arrested at the 600 block of Urbahn Avenue.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police investigating Sunday stabbing
Laredo Police investigating Sunday night stabbing
Jaime Gerardo Salazar, Sr.
Laredo father arrested for allegedly injuring his infant child
Ramiro Veliz Jr.
Former Justice of the Peace passes away
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
House fire on Agave Street
Home destroyed in fire, truck possibly the cause

Latest News

Tomas Lopez-Lopez
Man wanted out of Austin caught by Border Patrol
Stock image.
Border Patrol tent facility catches fire
Residents could qualify for noise assistance
Laredo residents affected by airplane noise could qualify for assistance
Airport offering assistance
Laredo residents affected by airplane noise could qualify for assistance