Man arrested in connection to Laredo’s fifth homicide

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a stabbing that is being called the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Leiver Otoniel De Leon-Perez in the case.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 8:40 p.m. when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 3700 block of Laredo Street.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Rodolfo Garcia Martinez at the scene with stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to witnesses at the scene, an argument led to a physical fight between the two when Leon-Perez stabbed Martinez in the upper torso.

The suspect fled on foot but was later arrested at the 600 block of Urbahn Avenue.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.