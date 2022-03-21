Man dies after being stabbed Sunday night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man stabbed Sunday night has died.

The Laredo Police Department got a call at about 9:40pm of a stabbing in the 3700 block of Laredo Street. It was there that they found a man in his mid-30s with critical injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

The Laredo Police Crimes Against Persons Division is investigating the case.

