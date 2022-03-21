Advertisement

Man dies after being stabbed Sunday night

Laredo Police Crimes Against Persons Division is investigating the case
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man stabbed Sunday night has died.

The Laredo Police Department got a call at about 9:40pm of a stabbing in the 3700 block of Laredo Street. It was there that they found a man in his mid-30s with critical injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

The Laredo Police Crimes Against Persons Division is investigating the case.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

