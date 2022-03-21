Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for arson

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for arson.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for 37-year-old Tone Carranco the third.

He is roughly six feet, weighs 240 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was the 2100 block of Santa Cleotilde.

If you have any information regarding the man’s whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

