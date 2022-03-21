Advertisement

Man wanted out of Austin caught by Border Patrol

Tomas Lopez-Lopez
Tomas Lopez-Lopez(Border Patrol)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted out of Austin is caught trying to get back into the country illegally.

Last Thursday morning, Border Patrol agents arrested a group of undocumented people in northwest Laredo.

One of the people in the group was identified as Tomas Lopez Lopez, a Mexican citizen who has an active warrant out of Austin.

He was extradited back to Austin by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

