LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s only been a couple of days of spring and we are already seeing early spring showers!

On Monday evening, the winds picked up, and the rain brought some hail to parts of the Laredo area.

Now most of that precipitation has passed us by, but those strong winds will continue to linger in our area.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 50s and see a high of about 83 degrees. We’ll continue to drop overnight into the 40s. and see a high of about 76 degrees by midweek.

The cooler air mass won’t last too much longer, on Thursday we’ll bounce back to the mid 80s and by Friday we are back to the 90s.

This weakened expect a hot and sunny weekend in the 90s.

It may not feel like spring weather to some people up north but for us it’s a lot cooler than south Texas summers.

