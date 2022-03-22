Advertisement

Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi. (Source: KOCO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma.

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Stewart said she did not have details of the collision or the exact ages of the students, but that all six victims were female.

The condition of the semi driver was not immediately known.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buena Vista sports complex
New local sports complex gets formal name
Fire causes school evacuation
Fire reported near school causes evacuation
Ramiro Veliz Jr.
Former Justice of the Peace passes away
Laredo Fire respond to grassfire near LC
Laredo Fire crews respond to grass fire near LC
Miguel Alejandro Garcia
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for assault

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea confirms test-firing of biggest ICBM
An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Big Temperature Spans Between Day and Night
10-hour-long fire battle near Laredo College
LC grassfire folo
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area