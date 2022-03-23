Advertisement

40 undocumented people captured over the weekend

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo sector Border Patrol Horse Unit captured nearly 40 people trying to come into the country illegally over the weekend. Agents were working alongside the Laredo south station ATV and brush crew units at night when they found the undocumented people.

Border Patrol states on their social media: “While most people are sleeping, agents continue to safeguard our borders and protect our citizens from all potential threats attempting to enter the U.S./Mexico border illegally.”

