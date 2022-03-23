Accident reported on Market Street and Cedar Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are injured after a two-vehicle collision in central Laredo.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Cedar Avenue.

According to reports a pickup truck crashed into a Buick resulting in three injuries.

Laredo Police have closed off the area to the traveling public until they clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.