City Council continues to hold water workshop

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials continue to search for a permanent solution to fix the city’s waterworks during another workshop.

The city has already held a couple of sessions where City Manager Keith Selman and officials went over some of the latest proposed solutions.

During these workshops, officials go over how a water system should work and then compare it to Laredo’s system.

The city will hold another workshop where they will go over the integrated water master plan as well as funding for the plan.

That will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers.

