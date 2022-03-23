Advertisement

City of Laredo reopens water museum

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reopening its one-of-a-kind water Museum!

The facility closed its doors to the public two years ago when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

With over 30 exhibits and interactive hands-on educational displays on the water treatment process, visitors will be able to learn about the history of the Rio Grande as well as other fun aqua-related facts.

The water museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information you can call 956-721-2020.

