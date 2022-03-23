Advertisement

Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction

Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man...
Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man sustained injuries to both of his arms and was taken to the hospital.(Source: WINK via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCHOPEE, Fla. (AP) - A tiger mauled a worker Tuesday afternoon at a Florida airboat attraction, officials said.

The attack occurred at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to Wooten’s website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.

A caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure when another worker who wasn’t authorized to be with the tiger entered the enclosure, deputies said. The tiger attacked the 50-year-old man and caused injuries to both of his arms, officials said.

The man was transported to a hospital. Officials didn’t immediately disclose his condition.

The tiger’s caretaker was able to safely contain the big cat, officials said. The tiger was not injured.

In December, a custodial worker was mauled by a tiger at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens after entering an unauthorized area. A Collier County deputy shot the animal as its jaw were wrapped around the man’s arm.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buena Vista sports complex
New local sports complex gets formal name
Fire causes school evacuation
Fire reported near school causes evacuation
Ramiro Veliz Jr.
Former Justice of the Peace passes away
Laredo Fire respond to grassfire near LC
Laredo Fire crews respond to grass fire near LC
Miguel Alejandro Garcia
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for assault

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea confirms test-firing of biggest ICBM
An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Big Temperature Spans Between Day and Night
10-hour-long fire battle near Laredo College
LC grassfire folo
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area