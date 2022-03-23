Advertisement

Laredo Pillar has new place to call home

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that has been somewhat of a pillar in the Laredo community has a new place to call home.

A pillar of hope is on the rise for many who seek affordable health assistance.

Pillar of Laredo opened their new offices where professional counselors can help Laredoans dealing with a slew of mental health issues.

There are two new services that will be provided inside the clinic.

Manuel Sanchez says, “Pillar has expanded their service based, now were able to provide primary medical care through our partnership with Clear Choice ER, were able to provide psychiatric care with a partnership that we have with a psychiatric base front in Austin.”

Pillar co-founder Manuel Sanchez says these additions will generate more jobs and bring much-needed health attention to an underserved community.

But most importantly these services will be accessible at a lower cost.

Counselor Marisela Canamar says the new building will bring more opportunities to psychiatric help since that help is very limited.

Canamar says, “These services are very needed, but maybe because we do provide counseling and there’s been a lot of counselors, but for Psychiatric care it is a lot limited just because there are not a lot of people who practice psychiatric services here in Laredo.”

Arturo Diaz co-founder says the organization is also looking to expand and build more offices in north Texas as well as the Rio Grande Valley.

Diaz says, “We’re already approaching the dignitaries in San Antonio and like I said we already have an office. Hopefully during the next month or so, we’ll be able to provide services our counseling services out of the Bear County area.”

By having this new location, Diaz says they will be able to double the aid and not have to put their patients on a wait list.

Both co-founders say with these new services, they can assist our local community and even those who reside in our sister city of Nuevo Laredo.

The new offices will be located at 6406 McPherson Road and for any information you can call 956-723-74-57.

