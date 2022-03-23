Advertisement

Laredo police: increase in traffic stops during Spring Break

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A significant increase in traffic stops is reported for 2022 Spring Break by Laredo Police compared from last year.

According to data released by the department, in 2021, the department issued 133 traffic stops. However, in 2022, the department issued 500.

The department obtained an Impaired Driver Mobilization grant funded by Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) which allows their department to have officers work overtime to enforce DWI laws by locating, identifying and arresting intoxicated drivers for almost two weeks in March.

The grant in 2021 was for March 5th to March 21st while the grant in 2022 was for March 4th to March 20th.

In 2022, Laredo Police reported the following:

Citations issued: 733 • DWI Arrests: 7 • Other Arrests: 6

In 2021, Laredo Police reported the following:

Citations issued: 182 • DWI Arrests: 15 • Other Arrests: 6

Although the department did see an increase in traffic stops and citations for the 2022 year, there was a decrease in DWI arrests for the 2022 year.

