Rite of Spring

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As tornados and thunderstorms continue to move northeast of Texas, down in south Texas things seem pretty calm and breezy.

On Wednesday we’ll start out nice and fresh in the 50s and see a high of about 75 degrees which is going to be the coolest day of the week.

Expect these strong winds to diminish for a couple of days but they will make a comeback next week.

On Thursday we’ll hit a high of 85 degrees with clear and sunny skies; then on Friday we’ll see a high of about 92 degrees.

Expect to stay in the 90s for the rest of the week and into next week.

Now, on Sunday those winds will pick up once again, bringing strong wind gusts and this will possibly put us under a red flag alert.

Temperatures will stay warm and sunny from here on out, as we prepare to spring into April.

