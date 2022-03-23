Advertisement

UISD after school program to hold family engagement series

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD is hoping to engage families during its after-school adventures program.

On Wednesday afternoon, UISD’s After School Program will team up with all around hoops to have families engage in science aligned basketball skills.

With this exercise they are hoping families will be able to work as a team on and off the court.

That event will take place today at Centeno Elementary at Pita Mangana Road at 5:30 p.m.

