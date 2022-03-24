Advertisement

Breezy Thursday morning

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a dry Wednesday, we are going to start our morning cooler than usual.

Things will start in the upper 40s and we’ll see a high of about 83 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

This will be the last day of cool conditions, we’ll bounce back to the 90s on Friday.

Expect a high of 93 degrees on Friday, 92 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday with nothing but clear and sunny skies.

Things will only get hotter next week as we prepare to close the book on March and welcome April.

Overall, it’s safe to say winter is over and done with.

