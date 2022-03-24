Advertisement

Caught on camera: Encinal PD releases video of chase

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Encinal Police Department released a video of a recent chase that ended in a human smuggling bust. According to the video post on Facebook, the department shared it to show the public a view of what officers go through.

It reportedly happened when officers tried to pull over a white Chevy Silverado that had been reported stolen. The driver refused to stop while driving Northbound on I-35.

Instead, the driver tried to get away to the extent of going off-road and nearly crashed into another police unit. The video cuts off, but according to the post several undocumented immigrants were caught at the end of the chase.

