LISD to hold Golf for Scholars golf tournament

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This weekend local golfers are invited to drive to the max and tee off for a good cause!

The Laredo Independent School District will be hosting its Scholars Golf Tournament.

The tournament is a three-man scramble format. The cost is $150 per golfer, and it includes a round of golf, breakfast, lunch and a goodie bag.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three teams.

It all gets underway at the Max Mandel Golf Course this Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

To register for the tourney, call 956-273-1730 or scan the QR code below.

LISD to hold golf tournament (KGNS)

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.