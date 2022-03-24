Advertisement

LISD to hold Golf for Scholars golf tournament

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This weekend local golfers are invited to drive to the max and tee off for a good cause!

The Laredo Independent School District will be hosting its Scholars Golf Tournament.

The tournament is a three-man scramble format. The cost is $150 per golfer, and it includes a round of golf, breakfast, lunch and a goodie bag.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three teams.

It all gets underway at the Max Mandel Golf Course this Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

To register for the tourney, call 956-273-1730 or scan the QR code below.

LISD to hold golf tournament
LISD to hold golf tournament(KGNS)

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Teen dies after falling from Orlando amusement park ride
Teenager dead after falling from Florida amusement park ride
Fire causes school evacuation
Fire reported near school causes evacuation
A crash was reported.
Accident causing road closures on Saunders
Miguel Alejandro Garcia
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for assault
Ramiro Veliz Jr.
Former Justice of the Peace passes away

Latest News

Pepsi and IHOP join forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.
Pepsi to release maple syrup soda pop
Laredo Tennis Association to hold upcoming tournament
Laredo Tennis Association to hold upcoming tournament
Laredo Stroke Support group to hold Tennis Tournament
Laredo Tennis Association to hold upcoming tournament
K-9 officer credited with foiling drug smuggling attempt
K-9 officer credited with foiling drug smuggling attempt
File photo: Meth
Three men sentenced to prison for smuggling meth through Laredo