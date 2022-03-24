LISD to hold Golf for Scholars golf tournament
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This weekend local golfers are invited to drive to the max and tee off for a good cause!
The Laredo Independent School District will be hosting its Scholars Golf Tournament.
The tournament is a three-man scramble format. The cost is $150 per golfer, and it includes a round of golf, breakfast, lunch and a goodie bag.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three teams.
It all gets underway at the Max Mandel Golf Course this Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
To register for the tourney, call 956-273-1730 or scan the QR code below.
