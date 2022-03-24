Advertisement

TAMIU to hold Land Ports of the Future Workshop

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Our local university will hold a workshop to educate others about land port function among government representatives, academics, and private sector supply chain stakeholders.

The workshop is a joint effort between the TAMIU’s Texas Center for Border Economic and Enterprise development, Cross border threat screening and supply chain defense center of excellence.

The event is designed to identify the studies and applied research that will advance land port functions as well as trade and infrastructure.

That workshop will take place today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the World Trade Bridge.

