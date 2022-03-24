Advertisement

Throwback Thursday: Phase 4 Vintage

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend a local beer garden is hosting a spring fashion show that aims to highlight fashion trends from past decades.

Phase 4 Vintage is one of the shops that will be taking part in the fashion show.

Dominic Gallegos, the man behind Phase 4 Vintage has been collecting vintage clothing for years and now he’s hoping to promote some fashion trends that never go out of style.

Dominic has old t-shirts and sports memorabilia that you cannot find at your average retail store.

When it comes to distributing these types of shirts, Dominic believes it’s about the art of preserving these logos and designs that will one day become extinct.

The fashion show will take place this Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at the Cultura Beer Garden located at 916 Salinas Avenue and Dominic will be setting up shop at the event.

For more information on Phase 4 Vintage, call: 956-857-4878.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Teen dies after falling from Orlando amusement park ride
Teenager dead after falling from Florida amusement park ride
Fire causes school evacuation
Fire reported near school causes evacuation
A crash was reported.
Accident causing road closures on Saunders
Miguel Alejandro Garcia
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for assault
Ramiro Veliz Jr.
Former Justice of the Peace passes away

Latest News

Pepsi and IHOP join forces to introduce Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.
Pepsi to release maple syrup soda pop
Laredo Tennis Association to hold upcoming tournament
Laredo Tennis Association to hold upcoming tournament
Laredo Stroke Support group to hold Tennis Tournament
Laredo Tennis Association to hold upcoming tournament
K-9 officer credited with foiling drug smuggling attempt
K-9 officer credited with foiling drug smuggling attempt
File photo: Meth
Three men sentenced to prison for smuggling meth through Laredo