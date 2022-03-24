Throwback Thursday: Phase 4 Vintage

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend a local beer garden is hosting a spring fashion show that aims to highlight fashion trends from past decades.

Phase 4 Vintage is one of the shops that will be taking part in the fashion show.

Dominic Gallegos, the man behind Phase 4 Vintage has been collecting vintage clothing for years and now he’s hoping to promote some fashion trends that never go out of style.

Dominic has old t-shirts and sports memorabilia that you cannot find at your average retail store.

When it comes to distributing these types of shirts, Dominic believes it’s about the art of preserving these logos and designs that will one day become extinct.

The fashion show will take place this Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at the Cultura Beer Garden located at 916 Salinas Avenue and Dominic will be setting up shop at the event.

For more information on Phase 4 Vintage, call: 956-857-4878.

