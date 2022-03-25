Advertisement

Accident causing road closures on Saunders

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident on a busy street could slow down your Friday morning commute.

According to the Laredo Police Department, an accident is being reported at the intersection of Saunders and McPherson.

This has prompted police to close the eastbound lanes of Saunders.

No word on if there are any injuries now.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area.

Accident on Saunders and McPherson
