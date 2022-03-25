City of Laredo to hold Concert in the Park

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting music lovers to enjoy the sounds of cumbia music this evening.

After years of social distancing and cancelations, the city is bringing back its concerts in the park series.

On Friday, residents will be able to enjoy a free concert from local bands and performers as well as food vendors.

It all takes place tonight at Tres Laredos Park at 6 p.m.

